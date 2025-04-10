Nipigon OPP – Stunt Driver Charged

One male is facing a Stunt Driving charge after travelling more than 170 Kilometers per hour near Red Rock, Ontario.

On April 9, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were on general patrol conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Red Rock

Utilizing the Lidar speed measuring device the officer located a vehicle travelling at 178 km/hr., in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 31-year-old male from Scarborough Ontario has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on May 12, 2025.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.