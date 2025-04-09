Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – April 9th

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill -21 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill -19 overnight.
  • Thursday- Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -18 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Thursday Night – Clear. Low -8.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*