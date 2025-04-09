Wednesday Morning News – April 9th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill -21 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill -19 overnight.
- Thursday- Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -18 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Clear. Low -8.
