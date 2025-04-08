Tuesday Morning News – April 8th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High -2. Wind chill -25 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -7 this evening and -19 overnight.
- Wednesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -20 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Wednesday Evening – Clear. Low -11.
News Tidbits:
- The Fellow in Yellow has made his way to Wawa. Trevor is walking across Canada supporting health care systems and
maximize health care systems to provide Health, Mobility, Recovery for everybody. You may see him over the next few days as he travels westward.
Brenda Stockton
