Singleton, Arla (née Roussain)

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Arla Singleton (née Roussain) on April 1, 2025, at Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Born on March 14, 1948, in Wawa, Ontario, to Elaine and Jack Roussain, Arla’s roots were deeply embedded in the close-knit community where she grew up alongside her siblings Randy (Gisele), Patti (Fred), and David (Kerri). After graduating from Michipicoten High School in 1966, Arla pursued her passion for organization and detail at Cambrian College in Sault Ste. Marie, earning a degree in Secretarial Arts. This led to her early career at the TD Bank in Thunder Bay, where her warm professionalism shone.

Labour Day weekend in 1969 marked a pivotal moment in Arla’s life when she met her beloved husband, Ross. Their connection blossomed quickly, and they married in 1970, embarking on an adventurous life together. Their journey took them through many northern communities before they settled in the tranquil beauty of Jacques Township, where they lovingly built a beautiful home at Lottit Lake. They looked forward to celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2025.

Arla’s greatest joy was her family. She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Nadine; her son-in-law, Patrick Bibollet; and her precious grandchildren, Emma, Mathias, and Katiana, who will forever hold her memory dear in their hearts.

She is survived by her loving father, Jack Roussain of Wawa; her sister, Patti Gladding of Paris, Ontario; and her younger brother, David Roussain of Bend, Oregon. Arla was predeceased by her dear mother, Elaine Roussain (née Latimer, 1928-1985) of Wawa, and her brother, Randall Roussain (1947-2013) of Meaford, Ontario.

For over 30 years, Arla dedicated her talents and warm spirit to Fort William Historical Park before her well-deserved retirement. Her warm smile, unwavering patience, and gentle nature touched the lives of everyone she encountered. With a rare blend of clarity and compassion, her thoughtful advice often transformed the perspectives of those around her. Arla delighted in the simple pleasures of sunny afternoons, expressing her creativity through art and sharing joyful laughter with her beloved grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Arla will be held in Thunder Bay on Thursday, April 10th, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A second ceremony for close family is planned for Wawa later this summer, with details to be announced.

In remembrance of Arla, the family encourages you to share a cherished memory with them. They also suggest donating to a charity of your choice or extending kindness to someone in need as a meaningful way to honor the beautiful and compassionate way Arla lived her life.