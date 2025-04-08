McMahon, Leila Veronica

January 6, 1973 – April 2, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that the family announces the passing of Leila Veronica McMahon on April 2, 2025, after a lengthy illness.

Born and raised in Wawa, Ontario, Leila lived in Ottawa as a young adult to work and attend college. While in school, she was surprised to learn she was expecting her beautiful daughter Josephine. Leila moved to Sault Ste. Marie and was a proud graduate of Sault College. She worked at St. Vincent Place Men’s Shelter and accomplished her dream of helping people through her work. She had a kind smile and a friendly hello for everyone; one of her many talents was making friends wherever she went.

Leila dressed up for every occasion and enjoyed celebrating holidays and birthdays with her daughter, sister Paula, brother-in-law Peter, and niece and nephews. She loved to do her makeup and share her girly accessories with the two little girls in her life, Josephine and Grace. She was also a friend and confidant to her nephews, Aaron and Everett. They all enjoyed living closely together in Sault Ste. Marie.

Predeceased by her parents, Eunice and Lyman McMahon of Wawa. She is survived by her daughter Josephine (partner and best friend of Sonny) and fiancé Bill Persian. Sister to Paula (Peter) and Michael (Terry). Proud Auntie to nieces Grace (Julian) and Stephanie (Joanne), nephews Everett, Aaron, Chris (Megan) and great-nephew Kyrie. Friend to Bill Persian Sr.

Beloved niece of Margaret (Wally, predeceased) and Doug (Netta, predeceased). Predeceased by Uncle Buddy McGraw, George, and Auntie Lottie (Matt). Cousin to Keith (Deb), Charlene, Peter, Raymond, and many more loving cousins.

Fondly remembered by her many friends and predeceased by her best friend, Shawna Keast of Ottawa.

Donations may be made to Jumpstart, SOYA (Save Our Young Adults) or Diabetes Canada. Payable by cheque.

Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life will be held in May of 2025, with further details to be announced by the family.

