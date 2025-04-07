Monday Morning News – April 7

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -6. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -16. Wind chill -14 this evening and -21 overnight.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tuesday Evening – Clear. Low -18.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma and Huron-Superior Transportation Services have cancelled school-related transportation services for all Boards in the Central Algoma area today. If you are driving that way – keep an eye on road conditions and road closures. This is in addition to the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s declaration of a significant weather event – Environment Canada’s snowfall warning for 10 to 15 cm of snowfall, with peak rates of two to four cm per hour.
