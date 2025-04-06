Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:13 PM EDT Sunday 6 April 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Snow, at times heavy.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow.

When: Late this evening through Monday morning.

Snow will begin for the Sault Ste. Marie area later this evening before advancing eastward overnight. Snow is expected to taper to flurries from west to east through Monday morning. Snowfall warnings may be required for some areas.

In addition, northerly winds will intensify Monday morning with gusts up to 60 km/h resulting in local blowing snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.