Wednesday Morning News – April 2

Weather: Freezing Rain Warning
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning, then periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Snow mixed with ice pellets late this afternoon. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amounting to 2 – 4 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning, then east 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High of zero. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Periods of snow mixed with ice pellets changing to ice pellets mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Local blowing snow this evening. Snow and ice pellets amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low minus 2. Wind chill -9 this evening.
- Thursday – Periods of snow mixed with rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -8.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65 from pneumonia. Although many will immediately remember him as ‘Iceman’, he starred in many more: Willow, The Saint, Thunderheart, The Doors…
- Yesterday was the first day of the Ontario Forest Fire Season.
- Hip, Hip, Hooray! The consumer carbon tax cut took effect yesterday, with average gas prices around the country falling almost instantly by an average of 15 or 16 cents per litre. In Wawa, gas went down to 1.46 at 11 a.m.
