The works of art of three ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students displayed at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

The works of art of three École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students have been recognized by the Honorable Ted Arnott, president of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, during an art exhibit held as part of the Youth Arts Program.

Charlie Lavoie (grade 10), Sophie Guertin (grade 11) and Elsa McGregor (grade 12), were pleased to learn their art pieces had been selected among many others to be displayed in the Legislative Building.