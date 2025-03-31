Monday Morning News – March 31st

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 late this afternoon. High -1. Wind chill -17 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -8 this evening and -20 overnight.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tuesday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low -11.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Richard Chamberlain passed away at the age of 90.
