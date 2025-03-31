Breaking News

Monday Morning News – March 31st

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 late this afternoon. High -1. Wind chill -17 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -8 this evening and -20 overnight.
  • Tuesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tuesday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low -11.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Richard Chamberlain passed away at the age of 90.

 

 

