Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) CLOSED

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Highway 17 from Wawa to the Junction of 17/563 at Batchawana Bay. The screen shots below show the cameras at various locations along Hwy 17, and they show that the road conditions were poor as of 7:30 a.m. The highway was closed at 8:48 a.m.