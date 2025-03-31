Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau, Chapleau to Timmins) CLOSED

Mar 31, 2025 at 07:15
The highway remains closed at this time. The closure has been extended to the Ontario/Quebec border.
Mar 30, 2025 at 20:14
The highway remains closed at this time.
Mar 30, 2025 at 13:23
Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau, Chapleau to Timmins) has been closed due to poor weather and highway conditions. The highway was closed at 13:15.
