Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau, Chapleau to Timmins) CLOSED

Mar 31, 2025 at 07:15

The highway remains closed at this time. The closure has been extended to the Ontario/Quebec border.

Mar 30, 2025 at 20:14

The highway remains closed at this time.

Mar 30, 2025 at 13:23

Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau, Chapleau to Timmins) has been closed due to poor weather and highway conditions. The highway was closed at 13:15.

