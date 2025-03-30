Significant snowfall Sunday (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:23 AM EDT Sunday 30 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall possible today and tonight.

What:

Snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.

When: Beginning this morning and ending overnight.

The region may be affected by the northwestern edge of a winter storm. Up to 10 cm of snowfall is possible in the Wawa area, although it is possible that the region will receive less depending on the track of the low pressure system.

Note that for areas to the south and east, winter storm warnings are in effect where significantly higher snowfall totals and the threat of freezing rain are expected.

5:30 PM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Potential for significant snowfall Sunday.

What:

Snowfall totals possibly exceeding 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Sunday.

Another weather system will affect portions of northeastern Ontario on Sunday with significant snowfall amounts possible. Depending on the track of the low pressure system, some areas may see a changeover to ice pellets or freezing rain.

Regardless of precipitation type, hazardous travel conditions are likely. Conditions should improve by Monday morning as the weather system exits the province.

11:20 AM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

What: Total snowfall accumulations of 7 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow. Difficult travel conditions.

When:

Tapering off tonight.

Snow associated with a low pressure system is expected to affect areas north of Lake Superior today.

Travel along portions of Highway 17 may be affected. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

4:17 AM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Beginning this morning and tapering off tonight.

Snow associated with a low pressure system is expected to affect areas north of Lake Superior today. Travel along portions of Highway 17 and Highway 11 may be affected.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

3:50 AM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Amounts in excess of 25 cm are possible over some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Friday afternoon into Monday.

Two rounds of snow are expected with the passage of two low pressure systems.

The first round of snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The second round is expected to begin Sunday which will bring snow and ice pellets along with the risk of freezing rain.

There remains uncertainty with the swath of heaviest snow at this time. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.

3:27 PM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Beginning Friday morning and tapering off Friday night.

Additional information: Snow associated with a low pressure system is expected to affect areas north of Lake Superior on Friday.

Travel along portions of Highway 17 and Highway 11 may be affected. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.