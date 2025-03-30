Winter Storm Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

4:53 AM EDT Sunday 30 March 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter storm expected today into Monday morning.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: This morning through Monday morning.

Snow may mix with or transition to ice pellets this afternoon through tonight, particularly for locations along and south of a line from Gogama to Kirkland Lake. A risk of freezing rain will also exist in these areas. For locations that receive ice pellets and freezing rain, snowfall amounts will be reduced. A sharp gradient in snowfall amounts may exist to the north and south of the axis of heaviest snow.

All precipitation will transition to snow from west to east late tonight into Monday morning. Conditions will improve Monday morning as the weather system exits the province.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

5:39 PM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall continues over northeastern Ontario.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Ending later tonight or early Saturday morning.

Snow will continue tonight before easing late overnight or early Saturday morning. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Potential for significant snowfall Sunday.

What:

Snowfall totals possibly exceeding 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Sunday.

Another weather system will affect portions of northeastern Ontario on Sunday with significant snowfall amounts possible. Depending on the track of the low pressure system, some areas may see a changeover to ice pellets or freezing rain.

Regardless of precipitation type, hazardous travel conditions are likely. Conditions should improve by Monday morning as the weather system exits the province.

11:33 AM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall expected today into tonight.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Ending later tonight or early Saturday morning.

The weather system that will affect northeastern Ontario today and tonight is tracking a bit farther south than originally expected. Snowfall totals will be slightly less a result.

After a brief break Saturday, another winter storm will likely affect the region on Sunday with a threat of significant snowfall, freezing rain and ice pellets. More details on precipitation amounts will come in future updates.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

4:53 AM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall expected today into tonight.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Beginning this morning or this afternoon, and ending Saturday morning.

Snow is expected to begin affecting northeastern Ontario during the day before intensifying late in the day or this evening. Snow will taper off by Saturday morning.

After a brief break Saturday, another winter storm will likely affect the region on Sunday with a threat of significant snowfall, freezing rain and ice pellets. More details on precipitation amounts will come in future updates.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

3:50 AM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Amounts in excess of 25 cm are possible over some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Friday afternoon into Monday.

Two rounds of snow are expected with the passage of two low pressure systems.

The first round of snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The second round is expected to begin Sunday which will bring snow and ice pellets along with the risk of freezing rain.

There remains uncertainty with the swath of heaviest snow at this time. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.

3:58 PM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall expected Friday into Friday night.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Beginning Friday morning or afternoon, and ending Saturday morning.

Snow is expected to begin affecting northeastern Ontario during the day Friday before intensifying late in the day or Friday evening. Snow will taper off by Saturday morning.

After a brief break Saturday, another winter storm will likely affect the region on Sunday with a threat of significant snowfall, freezing rain and ice pellets. More details on precipitation amounts will come in future updates.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.