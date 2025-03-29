Saturday Morning News – March 29

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of light snow early this morning and risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +1. Wind chill -15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -9. Wind chill -17 overnight.
Sunday – Cloudy. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -4. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Snow. Windy. Low -14.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Peter Zedlacher – his comedy special recorded at last year’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival has been nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Special!
