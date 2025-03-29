Mar 29, 2025 at 02:50
The highway has been opened.
Mar 28, 2025 at 20:29
Highway 17 has been closed due to poor weather conditions. The highway is closed between Wawa and the Jct of 17/563 at Batchawana.
Wawa-news has been made aware of a single vehicle rollover just south of the Jct of 17/Hwy 556 (Ranger Lake Road), and a vehicle in the ditch in the Orphan Lake region.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) OPEN - March 29, 2025
- Friday Morning News – March 28 - March 28, 2025
- Between the Covers – March 27 - March 27, 2025