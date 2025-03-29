Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) OPEN

Mar 29, 2025 at 02:50

The highway has been opened.

Mar 28, 2025 at 20:29

Highway 17 has been closed due to poor weather conditions. The highway is closed between Wawa and the Jct of 17/563 at Batchawana.

Wawa-news has been made aware of a single vehicle rollover just south of the Jct of 17/Hwy 556 (Ranger Lake Road), and a vehicle in the ditch in the Orphan Lake region.

