Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) OPEN

The highway has been opened.

Highway 17 has been closed due to poor weather conditions. The highway is closed between Wawa and the Jct of 17/563 at Batchawana.

Wawa-news has been made aware of a single vehicle rollover just south of the Jct of 17/Hwy 556 (Ranger Lake Road), and a vehicle in the ditch in the Orphan Lake region.