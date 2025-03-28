Friday Morning News – March 28

Weather: Snowfall Warning in Effect
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High -2. Wind chill -13 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 10. Wind chill -8 this evening and -18 overnight.
- Saturday – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +1. Wind chill -18 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Low of -9.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that in 2002, Bangladesh became the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags. It wasn’t until 20 years later that Canada’s ban on six types of single-use plastics, including cutlery, checkout bags, and straws, came into effect.
- Wawa isn’t the only community that is looking for medical professionals. Julia Creek, population of 500, a remote Australian town is seeking a physician. They are offering a $680,000AUD ($612,975 CDN) salary (twice what a physician in Brisbane makes), and free rent.
