Friday Winter weather travel advisory (Marathon – Schreiber)

3:27 PM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Marathon – Schreiber

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Beginning Friday morning and tapering off Friday night.

Snow associated with a low-pressure system is expected to affect areas north of Lake Superior on Friday.

Travel along portions of Highway 17 and Highway 11 may be affected. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.