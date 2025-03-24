Investigation continues into fatal collision at Sistonen’s Corners

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On the 23rd of March 2025, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on Highway 11/17 at Sistonen’s Corners.

As a result, one person has been pronounced deceased on scene.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation. Highway 11/17 will remain closed between highway 130 and highway 102 during this time, follow Ontario 511 for any updates on road closures.

Editor’s Note: The highway was opened at 4:32 a.m. Monday, March 24th.

Traffic safety remains a top priority of the OPP and is a key component of the OPP’s public safety mandate. Investigations resulting in the loss of life and serious injuries can be complex to investigate. As the vast majority of collisions are preventable, thorough and accurate investigations help ensure that motorists who cause these collisions are held accountable for their driving behaviours. The victims and their families deserve no less.