East Algoma OPP – Well-Being Check Results in Multiple Charges

On March 16, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a well-being check at a residence on St Joseph Island.

The investigation led to the execution of a warrant at residences on St. Joseph Island and in Sault Ste. Marie. Police seized over 25 firearms that included prohibited, restricted and non-restricted firearms as well as various types of ammunition, magazines, a baton, and archery crossbows.

The investigation was supported by the East Algoma Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment, the Victim Specialist Unit, and the Sault Ste Marie Police Service.

On March 20, 2025, a 43-year-old from St Joseph Island was arrested and charged with:

Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm – spousal

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – 11 counts

Breach of Firearms Regulation-store firearm or restricted weapon – 12 counts

The accused remains in custody.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.