Winter weather travel advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

6:05 AM EDT Friday 21 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of up to 10 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: Beginning this morning and tapering off this evening.

Additional Information: Snow will begin this morning and give up to 10 cm during the day. The heaviest snow is expected to fall this afternoon. Reduced visibility in blowing snow is likely later this afternoon and into the evening as strong northerly wind gusts develop and temperatures fall.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

