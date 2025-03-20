$100,000 Gift makes Purchase of New Ultrasound Machine!

On March 14th, Members of the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Wawa Family Health Team, Alamos Gold – Island Gold District‘s General Manager Austin Hemphill and Matt Larrett, Community Relations Specialist met at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for the unveiling of a brand spanking new piece of equipment that will make diagnostic ultrasound imaging easier for technicians and clients. This Aplio i700 (no nickname for it yet) has a smaller footprint and can travel out of its room to the Emergency Room, Acute Care and into the Long-Term Facility as required. As technology has gotten better, this machine offers better imagery making diagnosis easier for our medical professionals.

As the big check of $100,000 was unveiled, details about the fundraising efforts was explained. Fundraising for $175,000 began in September 2024, with the Wheels ‘n Waves Raffle, Glam for Good, Christmas Wish Campaign, and Giving Tuesday. These efforts were cemented with the donation of $100,000. Austin Hemphill, Alamos Gold – Island Gold District‘s General Manager took a few minutes, thanking everyone for the opportunity to present to the community their donation supporting the purchase of the Aplio i700. When the company saw the need for imagery to achieve diagnosis and treatment – Austin explained that this donation supported what Alamos stands for, they want to make sure that they do well by all their partners, supporting the communities where their employees live and work.

Upon receipt of the cheque, Kadean Ogilvie, LDHC Chief Executive Officer stated, “This 100,000 dollar gift really is about bringing high-quality health services to the Lady Dunn. We thank you for that, as well as everyone else who has supported this campaign.

The decision to donate the funds was made just before the holidays in December 2024, with the machine being ordered, training achieved, and pressed into service the week of March 14th. The LDHC is now investigating how the older ultrasound machine might continue service within the hospital.