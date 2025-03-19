Winter Storm Watch (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

5:28 AM EDT Wednesday 19 March 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A winter storm is expected beginning early this afternoon.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm possible.

Freezing rain with 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up possible.

When: Beginning early this afternoon and tapering off Thursday morning.

Additional information: Scattered flurries, rain showers or possibly freezing drizzle will give way to more organized precipitation near noon. Current indications suggest that a rain-snow transition line will stretch from Sault Ste. Marie northeast towards Kirkland Lake. Along this transition line, freezing rain is expected. North of the transition line, precipitation will be heavy snow possibly mixed with ice pellets. South of this line, precipitation will mainly fall as rain. Precipitation is expected to change over to snow tonight before tapering off Thursday morning. The position of this rain-snow transition line may still shift north or south which will affect exact precipitation amounts and types.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

4:05 AM EDT Tuesday 18 March 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter storm possible Wednesday into Thursday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 30 cm possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Intensifying Wednesday afternoon and tapering off Thursday afternoon.

Additional information: Scattered flurries, showers or possibly freezing drizzle will give way to more organized precipitation near midday Wednesday. Current indications suggest that a rain-snow transition line will stretch from Batchawana Bay northeast towards Earlton. Along this transition line, freezing rain will be possible. North of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected.

The position of this rain-snow transition line may still shift north or south which will affect exact snowfall amounts and precipitation types. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Avoid travel if possible.

6:14 PM EDT Monday 17 March 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter storm possible Wednesday into Thursday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 30 cm possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Intensifying Wednesday afternoon and tapering off Thursday afternoon.

Additional information: Scattered flurries, showers or possibly freezing drizzle will give way to more organized precipitation near midday Wednesday.

Current indications suggest that a rain-snow transition line will stretch from Batchawana Bay northeast towards Earlton. Along this transition line, freezing rain will be possible. North of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected.

The position of this rain-snow transition line may still shift north or south which will affect exact snowfall amounts and precipitation types. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Avoid travel if possible.