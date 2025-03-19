SE OPP Chapleau – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Highway 101

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 101, near Chapleau.

On March 17, 2025, approximately 11:40 a.m., the Superior East OPP and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorized snow vehicle on Highway 101 at Adam Lake Road, approximately 30 kilometers, east of Chapleau.

As a result of the collision, one person, 59 years-old, of Tiny Township, died at the scene.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

The highway was closed for six hours.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.