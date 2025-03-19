East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges Laid Related to a Weapons Occurrence

On March 16, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), supported by the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, and the North East Canine Unit attended a residence on Old Highway 17, in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

The investigation revealed that approximately two weeks earlier, an individual pointed a loaded handgun at their ex-partner at a residence in Blind River. The individual was subject to a Release Order, which prohibited contact with their ex-partner, possession of firearms, and required them to remain at their residence in Iron Bridge.

Upon police arrival at the Old Highway 17 residence, the individual fled from the rear of the house, prompting a police pursuit. The OPP’s Canine Unit subsequently tracked the individual to another residence on Shingwauk Street, where an arrest was made. An air pistol (BB/pellet handgun) was seized at the scene.

A 28-year-old from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Fail to comply with Release Order -other than to attend court – seven counts

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 17, 2025, and was remanded into custody.

Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.