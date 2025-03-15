Saturday Morning News – March 15

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning. Fog patches developing near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -3. Wind chill -16 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of flurries. Low -13.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Emergency Services Hockey Game tonight at 7 p.m.!
