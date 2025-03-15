Emergency Services Hockey Game is Tonight

Tonight is the Emergency Services Charity Hockey Game. It will see a variety of members from Wawa’s Emergency Services play hockey – Wawa Fire Department, Superior East OPP, Algoma District Paramedic Services, and members of the Wawa Family Health Team.

Besides some exciting hockey there will be Chuck-a-Puck, a $1,000 Shoot Out, and Raffle Prizes. Entry is by donation, and all proceeds raised during the game will be donated to our local Minds in Motion group. Minds in Motion® is a community-based social program that incorporates physical and mental stimulation for people with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia and their care partners.

Team Green is:

Chris Buckell (Goal), Isabel Chicoine, Trudy Dunham, Ray Renaud, Drew Wiggins, Shane Bukowski, Cory Schaafsma, Ian Senecal, Dan Turcott, Thomas Smith, Dylan Jolineau, Lauren Vorlicek, Ashley Dechamplain and Kevin Sabourn.

Team Orange is:

Troy Dereski (Goal), Justine Glover, Ross Hall, Suzanne Lacasse, Thomas Pratt, Anders Dereski, Rob Sanchioni, Clay Lane, Steve Rothwell, Cassee Provost, Dustan Knee, Will Moore, and Mike Cotterill.