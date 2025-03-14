Friday Morning News – March 14

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers this morning and early this afternoon. Rain showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +9. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low +7.
|Sat, 15 Mar
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Night
|Periods of rain. Low +1.
