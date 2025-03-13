Eveline Lucinda Ann Lalonde (nee Morden

Dec. 11, 1943 – Mar. 10, 2025

In her 82nd year, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Eveline Lalonde who received her heavenly call back from God on March 10th 2025. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and kindness that will forever live in the hearts of those who knew her. Eveline was reunited with her ever-loving husband of 56yrs Rejean Lalonde “Geno”. She was also greeted by her dear father and mother, Adam “Jim” Morden and Marie Anne Morden (nee Grant) and a host of wonderful family members. The soul train has arrived, and Eveline is beaming peacefully her shining light, surrounded by her loving family.

Her memories will forever be treasured by her three sons, Bill (Veronica), Armand (Leanne) and Lance (Patricia). She was admired and loved by her grandchildren, Allison, Melanie (Jacque), Angela (Mike), Jennifer (Kellen), Alley (Anthony), Spencer and Madison. Cherished great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren, Anakin,Alyssa, Logan, Spencer, Daniel, Dean, and Raphuel.

Eveline is survived by her sister Linda (Wes), and brothers Grant and Bill. Predeceased by brothers Victor, Nelson, and sisters Eleanoe and Jeanie. Eveline is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family friends.

As for Eveline’s wishes, she will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer in Wawa Ontario, where family and friends are encouraged to come together and share stories, and memories of this incredible woman.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Eveline’s granddaughter, Jennifer for the end of life guidance and support. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at SAH and Dr White in Sault Ste Marie for their care and kindness.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Center Foundation in Wawa.