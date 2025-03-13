East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid against 3 Shoplifters

On March 11, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., three individuals were caught attempting to shoplift from local grocery store on Hillside Drive South in the City of Elliot Lake.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an attempted theft of alcohol. As store staff attempted to stop three individuals from leaving, the trio fled the scene, and one of them pushed an employee, causing them to fall and injure their shoulder.

On March 12, 2025, police arrested three individuals. The first arrest occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m., with 18-year-old Nichola SACHRO from Blind River being charged with:

Attempt – theft under $5000 – shoplifting

Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 10, 2025.

The second arrest was made at approximately 2:00 p.m., with a 16-year-old from Elliot Lake being charged with: Attempt – theft under $5000 – shoplifting and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 3, 2025.

The third arrest was made at approximately 5:00 p.m., with a another 16-year-old from Elliot Lake charged with: Attempt – theft under $5000 – shoplifting and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 6, 2025.