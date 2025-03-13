Celebration of Life – Rick ‘Rigamo’ Bzdell

Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Mapleview, Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, February 14, 2025 at the age of 67 years.

Dear son of the late Michael Bzdell, the late Alice Cannon, née Christiansen (late Allan Cannon “Sonny”). Dear brother of Garrett Bzdell (Nicole), David Bzdell and Peter Bzdell (Maren). Loving uncle of Shelley B. Casey (Eric), Lennea Palsen and his great nieces Ashley and Loralee Casey and Freya Ann-Gret Palsen. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and by his dear loving friend Judy Zagar (Ralph).

A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa, ON on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

A special thank you to Dr. Stamler, Dr. Breton, the nursing staff and the kitchen staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for all they did to help Rick during his stay.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.