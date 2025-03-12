Wednesday Morning News – March 12

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Light snow beginning near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High -2. Wind chill -23 this morning and -4 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Light snow ending near midnight then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -4 this evening and -12 overnight.
|Thu, 13 Mar
|Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High +3. Wind chill -13 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Night
|Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Al Cresswell, who was a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal this past weekend. He said that this nomination was based on his work at the Marathon Rod and Gun Club. Modestly, Al commented that none of this work would have been possible without the support of local businesses, the Town of Marathon, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and other Club volunteers.
