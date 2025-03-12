Local Labour Market Planning Report 2025

Annually, Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) publishes a Local Labour Market Planning report, which outlines key labour market trends in the region and presents our action plan for the upcoming year.

This report combines both qualitative and quantitative methods, integrating data from Employment Ontario with analysis of emerging workforce trends and critical issues, while also gathering input from various stakeholders through consultations, surveys, and research.

It offers a detailed overview of Algoma’s labour market, including demographics, job postings, occupation and industry data, and Employment Ontario programs, providing insights into current labour market dynamics and recent shifts in local employment through a mix of statistical data and feedback from employers and service providers.

The 2025 Local Labour Market Planning report is available online at:

Publications – Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC)

After reviewing the report, we would appreciate it if you could share your feedback by completing this short online survey. Those who complete the survey by Monday, March 17, will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Lenovo Tab M9 9″ HD Tablet – MediaTek Helio G80 – 64 GB – 4GB RAM – Android 12 or Later – Arctic Grey.

2025 LLMP Survey

We sincerely appreciate our community partners for their expertise and contributions in addressing local workforce development challenges and opportunities.

Thank you!

Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation