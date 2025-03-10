Message from the Governor General on International Women’s Day

Through my work, I have had the privilege of meeting many inspiring women leaders, including heads of State, diplomats, advocates, athletes, soldiers and entrepreneurs from various fields. I have also met remarkable women who play vital roles as volunteers and family leaders within their communities.

Although much remains to be done in the pursuit of gender equality, I take pride in our nation’s progress, which empowers women to offer invaluable insight and foster more inclusive decision-making today.

However, in the current worldwide climate of division, insecurity and uncertainty, women’s hard-fought rights cannot be taken for granted.

Now, more than ever, we must continue creating safe spaces for respectful dialogue between people with different viewpoints. Inclusive discussions may be difficult, but they are essential to effecting lasting change.

Let us continue working together to break down systemic barriers, elevate women’s voices, and build a world where every woman and girl can achieve her full potential.

Mary Simon