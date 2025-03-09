Winter weather travel advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

This weather advisory ended at 3:38 p.m.

11:33 AM EDT Sunday 9 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 cm.

Brief periods of heavy snow with reduced visibility.

When: Late this morning through the afternoon.

Additional information: A weather system will advance quickly southeastward through portions of northern Ontario today. Due to the fairly brief nature of this snowfall, which should last roughly four to six hours at any one location, total snowfall amounts are not expected to exceed 10 cm. However, the snow may fall heavily at times giving poor visibility.

As a result, travel conditions are expected to be hazardous. Snow will end north of Lake Superior early this afternoon and by late afternoon for areas east of Lake Superior.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.