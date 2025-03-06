Winter Storm Warning (White River – Dubreuilville)

5:00 AM EST Thursday 6 March 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter storm continuing today.

What:

Additional snowfall amounts of 5 cm.

Poor visibility in snow and local blowing snow.

When: Ending this afternoon. For areas near the Ontario – Quebec border, ending this evening.

Additional information: Northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility. The snow is expected to taper to flurries from west to east through the day.

Travel may still be difficult for some regions. Some road closures are still possible. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

