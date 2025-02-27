Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

3:47 PM EST Thursday 27 February 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning Friday morning.

What: Total snowfall accumulations near 10 cm. Reduced visibility in snow.

When: Friday morning into the evening.

Additional information: An Alberta clipper will bring snow over the area Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday morning. The snow will taper to light flurries Friday afternoon or evening. There is chance that low pressure system will have a more southern track resulting in some areas receiving less snow.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.