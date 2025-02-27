Snowfall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

3:37 PM EST Thursday 27 February 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall expected on Friday.

What: Total snowfall accumulations near 15 cm, with higher amounts possible. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Friday morning into the evening. Additional information: An Alberta clipper will bring snow, heavy at times, over the area. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday morning and will taper to light flurries Friday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.