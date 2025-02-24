Winter weather travel advisory (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

This weather advisory ended at 11:13 a.m.

8:41 AM EST Monday 24 February 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

What: Additional local snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: Continuing this morning.

Additional information: The snow is expected to taper off later this morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

12:11 AM EST Monday 24 February 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

What: Local snowfall accumulations of 8 to 15 cm are possible. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: This morning.

Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, has begun near Lake Nipigon and will move over areas east of Lake Superior early this morning. The snow is expected to taper off later this morning.

4:08 PM EST Sunday 23 February 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

What: Local snowfall accumulations of 8 to 15 cm are possible. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: This evening through Monday morning. Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, will begin this evening near Lake Nipigon and after midnight for areas east of Lake Superior. The snow is expected to taper off Monday morning.

