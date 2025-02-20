Feb 20, 2025 at 02:53
At 2:45 a.m. On511 reported that the highway had been opened.
Feb 20, 2025 at 01:39
On February 19th, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving one motor vehicle & one commercial motor vehicle (CMV) along Highway 11, just East of Highway 584.
One individual has been pronounced deceased as a result of the collision. While the investigation remains on-going, there is no evidence to support any charges at this time.
Highway 11 remains closed and the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists have been engaged.
Greenstone OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision, Hwy 11 OPENED
