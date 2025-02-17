|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|11
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|9
|11
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|7
|10
|McCoy, Joe
|3
|7
|10
|GLOVER, Justine
|5
|5
|12
|HALL, Dave
|5
|5
|11
|SWITZER, Terry
|5
|5
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|8
|4
|10
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|4
|10
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|8
|4
|9
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|11
|3
|11
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|11
|3
|11
|HALL, Spencer
|13
|2
|10
Next week is the Club’s Social.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – February 15 - February 17, 2025
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 15 - February 17, 2025
- Town of Cochrane – Recent Trade Disruptions & Economic Impact on the Town of Cochrane - February 15, 2025