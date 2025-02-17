Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – February 15

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 11
BUCKELL, Chris 2 9 11
FAHRER, Tom 3 7 10
McCoy, Joe 3 7 10
GLOVER, Justine 5 5 12
HALL, Dave 5 5 11
SWITZER, Terry 5 5 10
LESCHISHIN, Barb 8 4 10
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 4 10
STOYCHOFF, Peter 8 4 9
DUGGAN, Sarah 11 3 11
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 11 3 11
HALL, Spencer 13 2 10

Next week is the Club’s Social.

 

