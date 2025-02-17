Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – February 15

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 11 13
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 11 13
SWITZER, Anya 1 11 13
TAVELLA, Debbie 4 9 12
AMOS, Tracy 5 7 13
MATHIAS, Danette 5 7 12
SPENCER, Diane 5 7 13
CHIUPKA, Lorna 8 6 13
BONITZKE, Wendy 9 5 12
PARSONS, Rochelle 9 5 13
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 11 4 12
SZEKELY, Annik 12 3 12
WATSON, Heather 13 2 12
KRELL, Michelle 14 0 13

Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 18th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BUSSINEAU KRELL TAVELLA AMOS
CHIUPKA WATSON SZEKELY PARSONS
8:00 pm SWITZER LESCHISHIN TAVELLA
BONITZKE TREMBLAY MATHIAS
