Ladies Curling Standings – February 15

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|11
|13
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|11
|13
|SWITZER, Anya
|1
|11
|13
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|4
|9
|12
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|7
|13
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|7
|12
|SPENCER, Diane
|5
|7
|13
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|8
|6
|13
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|9
|5
|12
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|9
|5
|13
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|11
|4
|12
|SZEKELY, Annik
|12
|3
|12
|WATSON, Heather
|13
|2
|12
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|0
|13
Game Schedule for Tuesday, February 18th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|KRELL
|TAVELLA
|AMOS
|CHIUPKA
|WATSON
|SZEKELY
|PARSONS
|8:00 pm
|SWITZER
|LESCHISHIN
|TAVELLA
|BONITZKE
|TREMBLAY
|MATHIAS
