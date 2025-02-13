Snow Squall Watch (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

5:39 AM EST Thursday 13 February 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls possible late this afternoon through tonight.

What:

Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour.

Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: Beginning late this afternoon or early this evening and ending overnight.

Additional information: Snow squalls off Lake Superior may develop late this afternoon or early this evening. Snow squalls are expected to weaken overnight.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.