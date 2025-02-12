Happenings at First United Church – February 11

Sunday, Feb.9, Luke 5:1-11

“ ‘Follow me’ is Jesus’ invitation to a new life. If the four fishermen Simon and Andrew, James and John accept the invitation, their lives will be forever different. They will be different. They will no longer catch just fish. They will fish for people.’

When Jesus says, ‘ I will make you fish for people,’ he is describing the transformation of their lives, not simply a job catching new members or followers. He could just as easily have said to the carpenters, ‘ Follow me, and you will build the kingdom of heaven,’ To the farmers, ‘ Follow me, and you will grow God’s people.’ To the doctors, ‘Follow me and you will heal the brokenness of the world.’ To the teachers, ‘Follow me and you will open minds and hearts to the presence of God.’ To the parents,’ Follow me and you will nurture new life.’

Whatever your life is, however, you spend your time, there is in that life Jesus’ call to ‘Follow me.’ ‘Follow me’ is the call to participate with God in God’s own saving work. It’s the work of change and growth. That work is always about moving to a larger vision, orienting our life in a new direction, and experiencing that our little story of life is connected to and part of a much larger story of life. God’s life.”

(taken from a sermon by Michael K Marsh, and used Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025)

Creation Connection:

In both the secular and the religious history of the Western world, there has been a strong tendency toward removing God from creation and then laying the natural world, now forsaken of divinity, open to abuse as if it were nothing more than a commodity for our exploitation. Is it possible for us at this late stage to find a meaningful relationship between faith and creation? (used with permission The Gathering Advent/Christmas/ Epiphany 2024/25)

Announcements:

Sunday, February 16, Sixth after Epiphany

Scriptures:

Jeremiah 1: 7 5-10 Those who trust in God are like trees planted by water

1 Corinthians 15: 12-20 How can you say that there is no resurrection of the dead?

Luke 6: 17-26 The Beatitudes upon the plain

Lay Leader: Kaireen Reader: Diane

The United Church Thrift Shop will be open on Thursday Feb 13 to Monday February 17 which is bag day. The shop is full, full, and now needs lots of shoppers.

The Prayer Shawl group will gather on Feb. 22nd in the Family Room at First United. All knitters and Crocheters are welcome to come and either make a prayer shawl or an item of choice. We can supply you with needles, crochet hooks or wool if needed.

The Annual Meeting of the Congregation will be held on Sunday, February 23rd. We encourage all members and adherents to attend. The meeting will be after the Service. 12 Noon. Sharp.

February 20 – World Day of Social Justice

February 22 – Scout and Guide Day

February 23 – Pink Shirt Day – Anti-Bullying

March is Irish Heritage Month