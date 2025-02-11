Men’s Curling Standings – February 11

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|7
|12
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|3
|6
|12
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|6
|12
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|5
|5
|12
|HALE, Ron
|5
|5
|12
|TERRIS, Spencer
|5
|5
|12
|McCOY, Joe
|8
|4
|12
Men’s Curling next week will be on Wednesday. The MMCC is closed on Monday for Family Day.
Game Schedule for Wednesday, Febuary 19:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|FAHRER
|KALE
|BUMSTEAD
|LESCHISHIN
|T.TERRIS
|McCOY
|MITIKAS
|S.TERRIS
