Men’s Curling Standings – February 11

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 12
FAHRER, Tom 2 7 12
LESCHISHIN, Mark 3 6 12
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 6 12
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 5 5 12
HALE, Ron 5 5 12
TERRIS, Spencer 5 5 12
McCOY, Joe 8 4 12

Men’s Curling next week will be on Wednesday. The MMCC is closed on Monday for Family Day.

Game Schedule for Wednesday, Febuary 19:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
FAHRER KALE BUMSTEAD LESCHISHIN
T.TERRIS McCOY MITIKAS S.TERRIS
