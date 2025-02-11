East Algoma OPP – Cab Driver charged with multiple sex offences

On February 10, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to an on-going sexual assault investigation in Elliot Lake.

On February 7, 2025, a family member reported that a 14-year-old girl had not returned home from school when she was supposed to. Police learned that the girl was picked up from school by a man driving a grey pickup truck. She later returned home and was spoken to by police. The girl knew the man as he worked for a local cab company and used to drive her to a Blind River school in the past. After investigation, police determined numerous sex offences occurred on multiple occasions between November 2024 and February 9, 2025.

Ronald NYITRAI, 58-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Sexual Interference

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 10, 2025. He was released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 13, 2025.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com