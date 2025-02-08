East Algoma OPP – Officers locate individual falling in the snow

On February 5, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report regarding a suspicious individual, possibly intoxicated, who was observed standing in a driveway in the 100 block of Causley Street, in the Town of Blind River.

Upon arrival, police located the person walking on the Causley Street sidewalk without shoes and exhibiting clear signs of intoxication. The individual was arrested and transported to the Blind River detachment, where they were lodged until sober.

While in custody, the accused became increasingly agitated and verbally abusive towards officers. The situation escalated when the individual began splashing toilet water in the cell area and at one point, the accused urinated through the bars of the cell onto the floor.

Gerry DICKINSON, 20 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Mischief under $5000

Being intoxicated in a public place

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6, 2025.