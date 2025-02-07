Snow Squall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Feb 7, 2025 at 05:14

4:59 AM EST Friday 7 February 2025

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls continuing today.

What: Additional snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: Continuing today and tonight.

Additional information: Lake effect snow squalls will continue east of Lake Superior today and tonight, but are expected to shift north of Sault Ste. Marie near noon today. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

6:00 PM EST Thursday 6 February 2025

The snow squall watch has been changed to a snow squall warning.

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls continuing tonight.

What: Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm. Near-zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: Continuing into Friday morning.

Additional information: Lake effect snow squalls continue tonight and is expected to gradually weaken on Friday. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h this evening could produce near zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

5:18 AM EST Thursday 6 February 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected to develop today.

What: Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm. Strong wind gusts of 80 km/h. Near-zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: This morning into Friday morning.

Additional information: Snow is expected to begin this morning as a low pressure system moves across northern Ontario. In its wake, lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop early this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h could produce near zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow. Lake effect snow is expected to diminish to flurries Friday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.