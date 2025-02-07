DOYLE, Reginald John

January 23, 1928 – February 3, 2025

Passed away suddenly but peacefully with family by his side on Monday, February 3, 2025 at the Sault Area Hospital.

Loving husband of Viola (nee Sabourin) for 60 years. Devoted father of Shannon (Nancie Dayman) of Belleville, Kirby of Guelph, Jennifer (PJ Moran) of Sault Ste. Marie, and the late Jeffrey.

Reg was the very proud and loving grandfather of Matthew of London, Aiden and Lauren of Sault Ste. Marie. Son-in-law of the late Benjamin and Agnes Sabourin (nee Tookenay). Brother-in-law of Martina Gaudette (late Claude), Eleanor Irvine (late Jack), late Hyacinthe, late Bonaventure (late Caroline) and the late Christopher.

Reg is predeceased by his brother Bill and sisters Barbara and Sheila, and will be missed by nephews and nieces Elizabeth Lewis and Janet Emon (Barbara), James and Robert Hargrove and Carolyn Doherty (Sheila) and Pat Clark (Bill), extended family and friends and cousins Esther Pauley and Margaret Ann Gorvette.

Reg was born January 23, 1928 in Tidnish River, Nova Scotia and is predeceased by his parents, Percy and Edith Doyle (nee Weatherhead), and siblings Sheila, William and Barbara. Reg was the youngest child and lost both his parents at a young age. Reg was very much a self-made man and very much valued education, and worked very hard to put himself through the University of New Brunswick where he received a degree in Forestry. Reg worked for many years in Northern Ontario as a Professional Forester, mainly in the White River area where he first met his wife Viola. Over the years, Reg and Viola lived in a number of different locations across Northern Ontario before settling into their home in Wawa, Ontario where they lived for over 40 years and raised four children. In their later years, Reg and Viola moved to Sault Ste. Marie to be closer to family.

There is nothing Reg loved more than his family, his children and grandchildren are his greatest legacy. We will all miss you very much.

The family would like to express their gratitude to EMS paramedics, March of Dimes, Ontario Health at Home (Para Med), and the staff at SAH Emergency Department for their care and compassion.

A private family service has been held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton and Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522). Memorial contributions (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Doyle family