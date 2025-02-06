SSM OPP – Resident charged with Luring and other offences

On January 31, 2025, at approximately 1:36 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Units made an arrest following an extensive investigation into online child sexual exploitation. The arrest is also in relation to a search warrant police executed at a Rossmore Road residence in Sault Ste. Marie in December 2024.

The investigation began when police received a complaint alleging the accused was having inappropriate online relationships with two individuals, one aged 12 years old and one aged 13 years old.

As a result of the investigation, Franco PILEGGI, 42 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Luring a person under 16 years old by means of telecommunication – eight counts

Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years old – eight counts

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old – two counts

Extortion – two counts

Access child pornography – two counts

Possess child pornography

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody.

The Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East OPP Crime Units were assisted in this investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Technological Crime Unit, the OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team and the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

The OPP encourages parents and caregivers to speak to children about online safety and to monitor their online activity. Child predators use online chat rooms and social media applications to gain access to children, as these platforms are used by millions of children every day.

If you believe a child is in danger, always call 9-1-1. If you have information related to child sexual exploitation, contact your local police. If that is the OPP, please call the 24hr non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection at www.protectchildren.ca for more information and resources.